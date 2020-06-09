Michael Grant MacDonald 1962 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—Michael Grant MacDonald, 58, of Lincoln, passed away at home surrounded by his family on June 8, 2020.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. There will be no services at this time.

Michael was born June 1, 1962 in Fitchburg, MA., the son of Melville MacDonald Sr. and Doris (Lamb). He married Lisa Joiner on September 17, 1986. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy for 4 years and was stationed in San Diego, CA. Michael retired from IDOC after 25 years of service.

He loved to camp, boat, golf, and fish. He was an avid Patriots fan. Michael enjoyed restoring his dad's 1955 Austin Healey. He was one of a kind, a special man who was loved by everyone he met. He never met a stranger and would do anything for his friends.

Surviving are his wife Lisa MacDonald of Lincoln; his siblings: Ray Jackson (Bil) of MA., Carolyn Pearson (Ed) of MA., Dorothy MacDonald of VA., Anna MacDonald of CA., Lyn Falek (Lou) of CA., Angus MacDonald (Jenn) of MA., Alex MacDonald (Patti) of MA., and Susan Meyers (George) who travel the USA. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends also survive as well as his rescued canine companions Bubbles and Sadie.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's or to the Humane Society of Logan County.



