Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Myra Hamrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myra Mignon (Hutchison) Hamrick


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myra Mignon (Hutchison) Hamrick Obituary
Myra Mignon (Hutchison) Hamrick 1939 - 2020
Rockford, IL—Myra Mignon (Hutchison) Hamrick, 80, of Rockford, IL died Thursday, March, 19, 2020 in Swedish American Hospital after a long illness. Known throughout her life as Mignon or "Min," she was born July 30, 1939 in Grantsburg, Illinois and daughter of David and Flossie (Mathis) Hutchison. She graduated from Lincoln Community High School in Lincoln, IL. Married Maurice Hamrick on Oct. 24, 1959, in Lincoln. Mignon was a stay-at-home mom and worked for several health and veterinary clinics before retiring. Mignon was an avid animal lover, known to bring home shelter animals, find them homes or keep them. She was a volunteer with the Harlem High School Fans Club and enjoyed playing cards with her friends. Mignon is survived by sons, Douglas (Adele D'Andrea), Christopher (Sophia) and Eric (Ann) Hamrick; grandchildren, Kelsey, Kimberley, Max, Emily, Aleco, Rachel and Jordan Hamrick, Madison (Sean) Hart, and Matt Mullins; brother Charles D. (Ruth) Hutchison of Oklahoma; sister Judy Klopp of Lincoln; nieces, Tanya Boyce of Oklahoma, Jessica Hutchison Park of Oklahoma, Deidre (Matt) Berger of Sherman, Angela Klopp of Lincoln, Heather Klopp-Cosby of Emden; and nephew Jason Klopp of Mississippi. Predeceased by husband, Maurice; daughter, Maura Beth; sister Elaine (Robert) Franklin; and her parents. Services will be held after Memorial Day in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Peoria. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to in Mignon's name. Please send on-line condolences to our Myra Mignon Hamrick Facebook Group.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Mar. 19 to Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -