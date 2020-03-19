|
|
Myra Mignon (Hutchison) Hamrick 1939 - 2020
Rockford, IL—Myra Mignon (Hutchison) Hamrick, 80, of Rockford, IL died Thursday, March, 19, 2020 in Swedish American Hospital after a long illness. Known throughout her life as Mignon or "Min," she was born July 30, 1939 in Grantsburg, Illinois and daughter of David and Flossie (Mathis) Hutchison. She graduated from Lincoln Community High School in Lincoln, IL. Married Maurice Hamrick on Oct. 24, 1959, in Lincoln. Mignon was a stay-at-home mom and worked for several health and veterinary clinics before retiring. Mignon was an avid animal lover, known to bring home shelter animals, find them homes or keep them. She was a volunteer with the Harlem High School Fans Club and enjoyed playing cards with her friends. Mignon is survived by sons, Douglas (Adele D'Andrea), Christopher (Sophia) and Eric (Ann) Hamrick; grandchildren, Kelsey, Kimberley, Max, Emily, Aleco, Rachel and Jordan Hamrick, Madison (Sean) Hart, and Matt Mullins; brother Charles D. (Ruth) Hutchison of Oklahoma; sister Judy Klopp of Lincoln; nieces, Tanya Boyce of Oklahoma, Jessica Hutchison Park of Oklahoma, Deidre (Matt) Berger of Sherman, Angela Klopp of Lincoln, Heather Klopp-Cosby of Emden; and nephew Jason Klopp of Mississippi. Predeceased by husband, Maurice; daughter, Maura Beth; sister Elaine (Robert) Franklin; and her parents. Services will be held after Memorial Day in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Peoria. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to in Mignon's name. Please send on-line condolences to our Myra Mignon Hamrick Facebook Group.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Mar. 19 to Mar. 23, 2020