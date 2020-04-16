|
|
Nellie Randolph Leimbach 1916 - 2020
New Braunfels, TX—Nellie Randolph Leimbach, 104, formerly of Mt. Pulaski, Illinois, died on April 16 in New Braunfels, Texas. Nellie Elizabeth was born April 12, 1916 in rural Beason, Illinois. Her parents were Laura Belle Hunt and Roy Jehu Randolph. She was next to the youngest of seven brothers.
Nellie attended Bowles rural school and Beason High School where she graduated in 1933. She earned her teaching certificate at Illinois State University, Normal and taught for 25 years. She taught in rural schools in Logan and DeWitt counties, Marseilles City Schools in LaSalle County, and Cornland and Chestnut Elementary Schools.
On July 17, 1938, she married Clifford Louis Leimbach of Chestnut. She and Clifford lived in Chestnut until 1972 when they moved to Mt. Pulaski. In 1984 Nellie and Clifford purchased a winter home in Ft. Myers, Florida and spent the winter months there. They were married 67 years before Clifford passed in 2005.
She was a lifetime member of the Abraham Lincoln Hospital Auxiliary, Logan County Retired Teachers Association, Daughters of American Revolution, and Chestnut-Beason American Legion Auxiliary. She was a charter member of Chestnut Happy Homemakers Home Extension, past president of Mt. Pulaski Women's Club, and a member of the A.D.K. teacher's sorority. Nellie did volunteer work at the Mt. Pulaski Court House and Mt. Pulaski Museum. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Mt. Pulaski.
Nellie loved to read and do embroidery. One of her projects was to make a quilt for each grandchild.
Nellie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Clifford, and her seven brothers, Reed, Jim, Homer, Ross, Harry, Richard, and Donald.
Nellie is survived by her three children, Delores (Dennis) McCauley, Mason, Ohio; Deborah (Dave) Hamilton, Tampa, Florida; and Daniel (Debbie) Leimbach, New Braunfels, Texas. She has six grandchildren, Erin McCauley (Dr. Jason Klingensmith); DJ (Tina) Hamilton; Patricia (Brad) Lenning; Rachel Leimbach (Matthew Schwartz); Marcus (Marla) Hamilton; and Dr. Robert (Emma) Leimbach. She has 10 Great-Grandchildren.
A private family graveside will be held at Randolph Cemetery in Kenney, IL. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to Zion Lutheran Church Mt. Pulaski, Chestnut United Methodist Church, Mt. Pulaski Museum or the Mt. Pulaski Public Library. Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral in Mt. Pulaski is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020