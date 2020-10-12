1/1
Norma E. McCann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma E McCann 1924 - 2020
Hopedale, IL—HOPEDALE-Norma E. McCann, 96, formerly of Lincoln, IL passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at her residence in, Hopedale, Illinois.
Norma was born on January 30, 1924 in Canton, IL the daughter of Everett L. and Annie Erminie (Huff) Sappington. She married Virgil McCann on April 5, 1952, in Pekin, IL. He preceded her in death on April 9, 2012.
Norma is survived by her son: Gordon R. McCann of Bryant, IL; daughter: Luann (Ken) Zessin of Lincoln, IL; five grandchildren: Tonya McCann of Lincoln, IL, Shannon (Wesley) Fuchs of Hopedale, IL, Shana Reed-Harper of Homer, IL Kenny (Alishai) Zessin II of Lincoln, IL, and Luke (Char) Zessin of Lincoln, IL;14 great-grandchildren: Alexandra R. Green, Katrina E. Green, Kyleigh M. Heinzel, Kamdin R. Heinzel, Janessa M. Merritt, Mackenzie R. Fuchs, Bryton A. Fuchs, Christopher J.W. Harper, Nathan E.T. Burge, Julianne J.R. Harper, Anastasia N. Zessin, Madison G. Zessin, Alaina K. Zessin, and Luke D. Zessin, and 4 great-great grandchildren and another on the way; one brother: Wayman Sappington of Canton, IL and several nieces and nephews.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Virgil, sister: Jacquelane Sexton, brothers: Charles, Landon, and Reid Sappington.
Norma was a lifelong member of The Women of The Moose Lodge # 1441 and was very active there until it closed down in Lincoln, IL. Norma enjoyed camping and fishing but above all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially going on rides. Norma was the life of the party everywhere she went and had an infectious laugh.
Visitation for Norma will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. A private family service will be held. Memorials may be made in Norma's name to the Mooseheart, Moosehaven, or Donor's Choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-4155
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved