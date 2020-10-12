Norma E McCann 1924 - 2020

Hopedale, IL—HOPEDALE-Norma E. McCann, 96, formerly of Lincoln, IL passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at her residence in, Hopedale, Illinois.

Norma was born on January 30, 1924 in Canton, IL the daughter of Everett L. and Annie Erminie (Huff) Sappington. She married Virgil McCann on April 5, 1952, in Pekin, IL. He preceded her in death on April 9, 2012.

Norma is survived by her son: Gordon R. McCann of Bryant, IL; daughter: Luann (Ken) Zessin of Lincoln, IL; five grandchildren: Tonya McCann of Lincoln, IL, Shannon (Wesley) Fuchs of Hopedale, IL, Shana Reed-Harper of Homer, IL Kenny (Alishai) Zessin II of Lincoln, IL, and Luke (Char) Zessin of Lincoln, IL;14 great-grandchildren: Alexandra R. Green, Katrina E. Green, Kyleigh M. Heinzel, Kamdin R. Heinzel, Janessa M. Merritt, Mackenzie R. Fuchs, Bryton A. Fuchs, Christopher J.W. Harper, Nathan E.T. Burge, Julianne J.R. Harper, Anastasia N. Zessin, Madison G. Zessin, Alaina K. Zessin, and Luke D. Zessin, and 4 great-great grandchildren and another on the way; one brother: Wayman Sappington of Canton, IL and several nieces and nephews.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Virgil, sister: Jacquelane Sexton, brothers: Charles, Landon, and Reid Sappington.

Norma was a lifelong member of The Women of The Moose Lodge # 1441 and was very active there until it closed down in Lincoln, IL. Norma enjoyed camping and fishing but above all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially going on rides. Norma was the life of the party everywhere she went and had an infectious laugh.

Visitation for Norma will be held from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. A private family service will be held. Memorials may be made in Norma's name to the Mooseheart, Moosehaven, or Donor's Choice.



