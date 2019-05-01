|
Norma J. Finn 1940 - 2019
Kingwood , TX—Norma J. Finn died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Kingwood, TX.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, David Finn; mother and father, Ben and Pauline Aper of Atlanta, IL; and mother-in-law, Helen Finn from Stockport, England.
Norma is survived by her brother, Harvey Aper and his wife, Helen of Petersburg, IL; son, Brett McMath; daughter, Brenda Pruett;two grandchildren, Clint Eshelman and his girlfriend, Jennifer Caddell and A.C. Pruett and his wife, Megan; and great-grandchild, Tenley Jo Pruett, whom she loved dearly. Special thank you Don and Faye McMath.
Arrangments were handled by Darst Funeral Home, 281-312-5656
Published in The Lincoln Courier from May 1 to May 3, 2019