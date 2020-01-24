|
Norma Jean Lee 1950 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Norma Jean Lee, 69, passed away at her home in Lincoln on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
Norma was born on July 27, 1950 in Lincoln, IL; the daughter of James Thomas and Frances Elma (Wagoner) Elliott. She married Emanuel Glenn Graber on December 20, 1969 in Lincoln, IL, he preceded her in death on January 2, 1999. She later married James Charles Lee, he preceded her in death on March 24, 2016.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Mindy (Vince) Harris; her son, Jonathan (Karry Rich) Graber; her brother, Thomas Ray Elliott; her grandchildren, Michael, Vinnie, James, Bennett, Natalie, Frances, and Piper; and her great-grandson, Ryan.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; and her sister, Linda Louise Elliott.
A memorial gathering for Norma will take place from 4:00-6:00pm on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Norma's name to Ruby's Rescue in Mclean, IL.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020