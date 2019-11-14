|
|
Nova Coseboon 1933 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Nova Dale Clay Coseboon, 86, from Lincoln, IL went to be with Jesus November 6, 2019. She was born October 11, 1933 in a field just outside of Harrisburg, IL to Mr. Cicero Clay and Mrs. Iva Ragsdale Clay. Nova graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1951. She married Claude Coseboon October 3, 1951 and had two daughters, Cynthia and Candice.
She is survived by her two daughters Cynthia Christine Clay of Lincoln, IL and Candice Faye Vietzke of Bend, OR, four grandchildren: Tiffany Dawn Fischer of Portland, OR, Keith Allen Maine of Salem, OR, Jessica Christine Wendland of Vancouver, WA, and Ashley Maine of Vancouver, WA and four great grandchildren; Peter and David Maine of Salem, OR and Noah and Henry Fischer of Portland, OR.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by: two brothers, Norman Clay, Wayne Muir; four sisters, Nina Melvin, Nita Rogman, Maxine Hazel, Elva Nell Reichenberg.
She loved the Lord and served faithfully in the church. She was very musically inclined and played many instruments including the violin, the guitar, the keyboard and the harmonica. She had a great sense of humor and loved everyone she met.
A potluck will be held November 17th at Hope Chapel in Lincoln, IL at 5:30. If you wish to attend, please bring a dish and a story of Nova to share.
A memorial service is being planned for the spring of 2020. She will be interned next to her husband in the cemetery in Southern Illinois.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019