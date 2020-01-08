|
Obdulia Gillum 1932 - 2020
Mt. Pulaski, IL—Obdulia Gillum, 87, of Springfield formerly of Mt. Pulaski, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.
Obdulia was born on May 17, 1932 in Houston, TX, the daughter of Alberto and Luisa (Cortez) Guajardo. She married Bertram Wesley Gillum Jr. on March 7, 1954 in Houston, TX. He preceded her in death on November 26, 2018.
Obdulia is survived by her children, Cynthia Ann (Roger) Gill of Lincoln, IL, Debra Jean Gardner of Decatur, IL, William Joseph (Linda Bree) Gillum of Hernando, FL, Teresa Diane (James) Crider of Springfield, IL, and Bertram Wesley Gillum III of Fort Worth, TX; sixteen grandchildren, and forty-one great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one sister; and two brothers.
Obdulia worked for the Mt. Pulaski Police Department as a dispatcher. She was a member of Crossway Church in Lincoln, IL; she was also very active with REACT. She helped with The American Legion and was an expert tortilla and pumpkin blossom maker. She was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Services for Obdulia will be held at 4:00pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Mt. Pulaski, IL. Visitation will take place two hours prior to the service from 2:00pm-4:00pm also at the funeral home. Burial will take place at 1:00pm on Monday, January 13, 2020 in Mt. Pulaski Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Obdulia's name to The .
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020