Octava Augspurger 1934 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—Octava Augspurger, 85, of Lincoln passed away peacefully at her home in Lincoln, IL, on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Octava was born on October 14, 1934 in Broadwell Township, IL; the daughter of Rupert and Emma (Bohn) Luckhart. She married Fred Ivo Augspurger on December 18, 1955. He survives in Lincoln.

Octava is also survived by her son, David Augspurger of Springfield; and one sister, Sharon (Gary) Rohlfs of Lincoln.

Octava graduated from Lincoln Community High School in 1953, and studied at Bryn Mawr in 1973. She worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Lincoln and Peoria, as a Secretary for York Corp. in York, PA, and Chicago. She was a member of the Junior Woman's Club of Clearwater, FL and the Junior League in both Clearwater and Tarrytown, NY, and served as an officer for the Welcome Wagon of Libertyville, IL

Octava enjoyed playing tennis, golf, and bridge. In Lincoln she founded a Red Hat Club called the Red Hat Mamas.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family graveside service will be held on a later date in New Union Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Octava's name to Memorial Home Hospice. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store