Opal E. Sarver
1941 - 2020
Atlanta, IL—Opal E. Sarver, 79, of Atlanta, passed away at 6:33 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services for Mrs. Sarver will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at Peasley Funeral Home in Lincoln. Chaplain Mari Richardson will officiate.
Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the funeral service.
Cremation Rites will be accorded. Burial will be at New Union Cemetery on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.
Opal Eileen Wyatt was born January 3, 1941, in White Hall, Ill., the daughter of Truman E. and Opal Pearline Simmons Wyatt. She was united in marriage with Joseph E. Sarver on February 16, 1962. He preceded her in death on July 27, 2007.
Opal is survived by her children: Jenny (Carl) Barger, Mick Sarver, and Jo Ella (Michael) Carey; nine grandchildren: Amber Lessen, Tory Ingram, Danylle Sarver, Candice Purlee, Matthew Sarver, Joseph Sarver, Cameron Davenport, Wyatt Sarver, and Rowan Sarver; eight great-grandchildren; and one brother: Michael (Kay) Wyatt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers, and one sister.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois School for the Deaf in Jacksonville.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Peasley Funeral Home
JUL
21
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Peasley Funeral Home
JUL
23
Burial
10:00 AM
New Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Peasley Funeral Home
401 Delavan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-8141
