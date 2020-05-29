Patricia A. "Pattie" Quint
Lincoln, Ill. - Patricia A. "Pattie" Quint, 62, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Peasley Funeral Home in Lincoln.
Lincoln, Ill. - Patricia A. "Pattie" Quint, 62, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Peasley Funeral Home in Lincoln.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from May 29 to May 30, 2020.