Patricia "Pattie" A. Quint 1958 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Patricia "Pattie" A. Quint, 62, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Illinois.
A Memorial / Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Cremation Rites have been accorded.
Patricia A. Tessier was born April 10, 1958, in Salem, Massachusetts, the daughter of Robert Allard and Rita Beatrice Sigman Tessier. She was united in marriage to Clarence E. "Gene" Quint on October 2, 1992. He survives.
Also surviving are her parents; three daughters: Heather (Zach) Oyler, Shana (Josh) Altman, and Crystal Quint; one son: Matthew (Emily) Quint; one brother: Paul (Judy) Tessier; one sister: Christine (Wayne) Hobbs; six grandchildren: Brycen, Wyatt, Ashlyn, Elliott, Arlo, and soon to enter the world grandson.
She was preceded in death by one brother: Peter Tessier.
Pattie graduated from the Salem High School in 1976, Salem State College in 1981, and from Illinois State University with her Family Nurse Practitioner Degree in 2011.
Pattie served in the United States Air Force, retiring as a Captain.
She was employed as a nurse at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, and later at Springfield Clinic as a Family Nurse Practitioner from 2013 to present.
She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, ZONTA, and Beta Sigma Phi.
Pattie's hobbies included scrapbooking, photography, traveling, reading, spending time outside, camping, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Gift of Hope.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Peasley Funeral Home.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.