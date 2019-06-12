|
Paul "Les" Coats 2019
Homer Glen, IL—Paul "Les" Coats, 73, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Victorian Village, Homer Glen. Born in Springfield, IL. to the late Paul and Lillie Coats (Dunn). Beloved husband of the late Janice M. (nee Halm); loving father of Lori (Kevin) Keegan, the late Greg (Laura) Coats, Sheri (Shawn) Lindner and son Jeffrey (in infancy); cherished grandfather of Kaylee and Zak Keegan, Adam and Lilly Coats, and Brady Lindner; dear brother of Pamela (Frank) Kruger and Mark Coats; loved uncle of Central High School and retired after 35+ years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, and traveling the great outdoors with his wife Jan. Les was a die hard Chicago Cubs fan and avid fisherman. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Leukemia Research Foundation, www.allbloodcancers.org. would be appreciated. The Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Road, New Lenox, IL 60451 on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 2-7PM. Funeral Service Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment Maplewood Cemetery, New Lenox, IL.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from June 12 to June 14, 2019