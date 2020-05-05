Home

Paul E. Logan Obituary
Paul E. Logan 1932 - 2020
LIncoln, IL—Paul E. Logan, Sr., 88, of Lincoln, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
Private graveside services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery. Military Rites will be accorded by American Legion Post #263. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Paul Eugene Logan was born on February 18, 1932, in Lincoln, the son of Dean Thurman and Anne Marie (Verderber) Logan. He was united in marriage to Ruthetta A. Rush on April 13, 1966. She preceded him in death on March 29, 2014.
He is survived by his children: Pamela (Rod) Bradley, Lynn O' Donoghue, Angela (Larry) Ralls, Paul E. Logan, Jr., and Michael McCullen whom he raised; seventeen grandchildren; and thirty-six great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, son-in-law Phillip (Punk) O'Donoghue, one son: Rickey Logan, and fourteen siblings.
Paul graduated from the Lincoln Community High School in 1950. He then served in the Army National Guard. He retired from the State of Illinois as a Fireman after twenty–four years of service. He then worked for twenty years for Tom Larson.
Paul was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council #1250 where he was a 4th Degree Knight, and American Legion Post #263. He was able to attend the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2017.
Memorials may be made to ALS Foundation or Carroll Catholic School.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Peasley Funeral Home of Lincoln.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from May 5 to May 8, 2020
