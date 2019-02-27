Paul James Beaver Jr. 1936 - 2019

Lincoln, IL—Paul James Beaver Jr., 82, of Lincoln passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.

He was born on March 19, 1936, in Lincoln, IL the son of Paul James and Mildred (Blaum) Beaver Sr. He married Sue Moore on November 24, 1960, in Mt. Pulaski, IL. she survives him in Lincoln.

Paul is also survived by his daughters, Ann Loraine (Ronald) Wolpert of Munster, IN, and Amy Jo (John) O'Donnell of Bloomington, IL; his grandchildren, Ethan Paul Witting, Hannah Michel Witting, Lauren Ashley O'Donnell, and Kevin Patrick O'Donnell; his brother, John (Kathy) Beaver of Lincoln, and his brother-in-law, David Coogan of Lincoln.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judith Coogan; and one infant sister, Rose.

Paul was a Professor of History at Lincoln College as well as a self-employed real estate appraiser. Paul's interests and accomplishments include: serving as Curator of the Lincoln College Museum at Lincoln College, serving on the Logan County Board, The Logan County Paramedics Association Board, serving as President of the Illinois Chester White Association and along with Paul Beaver and Sons and Families producing many award winning Chester White Swine. He worked with the tourism board on the Looking for Lincoln project, Co-wrote the book Logan County Pictorial History with Paul E. Gleason, and wrote the books Abraham Lincoln in Logan County, Illinois 1834-1860, and The Last Farm Boy. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and The Elks Club. He was a coach and athlete who played on the 1969 State Champion Road Runner Softball team, the Road Runner Basketball team and coached at Elkhart Grade School. He was named Professor Emeritus to Lincoln College, the Grand Marshall of the 2008 Lincoln Community High School Homecoming, Courier Citizen of the Year 2008, and had many more honors and awards too numerous to mention. Last, but not least, he was a die hard Cubs fan who lived long enough to finally see a World Series win.

A memorial service for Paul will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Lincoln. A memorial gathering will be held following the service in the fellowship hall of the church. Memorial donations may be made in Paul's name to The Lincoln Heritage Museum, Lincoln College, or First Presbyterian Church in Lincoln. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln. Published in The Lincoln Courier from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019