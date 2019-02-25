|
Paulette Gregg 1946 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Paulette Gregg, 72, of Lincoln, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Peoria.
Funeral services for Mrs. Gregg will be on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Peasley Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Steenbergen Cemetery in Mt. Pulaski.
Paulette was born on October 8, 1946, in Hartsville, Tennessee, the daughter of Roy Shaftener and Virginia Neal Woodmore Ladd. She was united in marriage with Lawrence W. Gregg in 2002. He passed away on July 8, 2017.
She is survived by three sons: Darrell Jenkins, Brian (Angie) Jenkins, and Aaron Poe; and four grandchildren: Kayla (Justin) Taylor, Justin Jenkins, Jade Poe, and Randy Poe.
Paulette was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Tommy Ladd.
She had been employed by Community Action in Lincoln for over 30 years.
Her hobbies included fishing, taking care of her yard, and helping people.
Memorials may be made to or to the Lions Association.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Peasley Funeral Home of Lincoln.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019