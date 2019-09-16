|
Peter H. Bakken 1931 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Peter H. Bakken, 88, of Lincoln formerly of Kenney passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at The Christian Village Nursing Home.
A Memorial Service for Mr. Bakken will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Peasley Funeral Home in Lincoln with Rev. Edward Ohm officiating.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Rural Kenney, Illinois.
Peter H. Bakken was born on January 9, 1931 in Spring Grove, Minnesota the son of Edward Bakken Sr. and Myrtle Overhaug Bakken. He was united in marriage to Leona Marguerite Fleck on April 7, 1951 in DeKalb, Illinois. She preceded him in death on March 4, 2011.
He is survived by his children: Leonard (Rita) Bakken of Lincoln, Teresa (Mike) Shafiabady of Kankakee, Roger (Jeannie) Bakken of Broadwell, Peter (Denise) Bakken Jr. of Shabbona, Charles (Jeannine) Bakken of Beason. Three brothers: LaVerne (Shirley) Bakken, Edward (Lila) Bakken Jr., Blaine (Peggy) Bakken, Norma (Richard) Turner. Eighteen grandchildren, Thirty great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one son: Kenneth Bakken, one granddaughter and two great grandchildren
Peter graduated from the DeKalb High School in 1949. He then served in the United States Army serving in Korea. He was able to go on the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight in 2016 to Washington D.C.
He enjoyed music, dancing and could play the harmonic and violin. He also spoke Norweigian.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019