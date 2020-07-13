Phyllis M. Witt 936 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—Phyllis M. Witt, 84, of Lincoln, formerly of Kentucky, passed away July 11, 2020 at The Christian Village.

Visitation will be from 12 noon until 1PM Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home with funeral services at 1PM. Social distancing rules apply. Burial will follow in Zion cemetery.

Phyllis was born June 4, 1936 in Pinckneyville, IL., the daughter of Phillip and Lucille (Koenigstein) Doolin. She married Allen Witt. He preceded her in death in December of 1999. Phyllis was a homemaker. She enjoyed camping and being with her family. She always had a dog to love and car for.

Surviving are her grandson Skylar Witt, sister Wanda (Gene) Cross, brother Roger (Marsha) Doolin, sisters in law Jane Doolin and Donna Doolin, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Gene Witt, brothers Maurice Doolin and Kenneth Doolin, nephews Mike Cross, Brian Cross, and Roger Doolin Jr. "Doot", as well as several canine companions.

Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Logan County or to HARTEM athletics.



