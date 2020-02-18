|
Priscilla Alkire Perry 1935 - 2019
Chicago, IL—Priscilla Alkire Perry, 84, passed away quietly on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois after a short illness.
Her willingness to take top business leadership roles in the late 1960's were actions that paved the way for women to become prominently engaged in Chicago business. Priscilla is regarded as a role model and vigorous advocate for women in the Chicago investment arena at a time when there were few women involved in higher levels of business management.
Born Priscilla Alkire on June 25, 1935 in Phoenix, Arizona, she was placed in the Lincoln, Illinois home of prominent physician Dr. and Mrs. Robert Boyd Perry at a young age and was eventually adopted by them.
Priscilla graduated from Lincoln Community High School in 1952, then received her undergraduate degree at the University of Illinois in 1957, where she was Phi Beta Kappa. She was involved for a year with a new pilot Harvard-Radcliffe Program in Business Administration, one of the few Business graduate level programs that accepted women in the late 1950's. She received an MBA in Finance at University of Chicago in the early 1970's.
Professionally, Priscilla was a Consumer Investment Analyst from 1959-1985 at Chicago Title. Later she worked in the same capacity at Lincoln National, the parent company of Chicago Title. She moved to the Harris Bank and worked as an Equity Researcher until her retirement in 1997.
She was active in the CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) Society of Chicago, and was just the second woman to be awarded a CFA designation in Chicago. She was the founder of the Consumer Group of the Investment Analysts Society of Chicago (IASC) in 1965 and chaired it until 1969. Priscilla served as President of IASC in 1981-1982, one of the first women in this capacity.
Priscilla enjoyed travel, attending the symphony and opera, and was a gourmet cook. She loved spending time at her cabin in Colorado, and later, a cottage in Keeler, Michigan. She was a generous contributor to local aid organizations in Chicago.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Robert Boyd Perry of Lincoln, Il., her brother Dean Stanley and sister-in-law Marilyn of Lemont, Il., niece Beth Park Morgan, and niece Vicki Park Diamond. She is survived by her sister Pollyann Stanley Park of St. Augustine, Fl., nieces Roberta Stanley Hubbs of Lemont, Il., and Ann Park Cimini of St. Augustine, Fl, three grandnephews and two grandnieces.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020