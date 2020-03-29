The Lincoln Courier Obituaries
|
Rebecca Rempe


1954 - 2020
Rebecca Rempe Obituary
Rebecca Rempe 1954 - 2020
Lincoln, IL— Lincoln- Rebecca "Becky" Bergman Rempe, 65, passed away at 11:30 a.m. on March 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Becky was born on September 17, 1954 at St. Clara's Hospital in Lincoln, IL; daughter of Delmar Bergman and Betty (Hellyer) Walter "Jake" Grigsby. She married Tim Rempe on December 1, 1973 in Emden, IL. He survives her.
Also surviving Becky are her children: Dawn (Chris) Yeazle and Christopher (Amanda) Rempe; one brother: Randy (Peggy) Bergman; 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Becky was preceded in death by her parents, one sister: Carla Jean, one daughter: Melissa Jo, maternal grandparents: Rev. Ross K. and Esther Hellyer, and paternal grandparents: Carl and Ruth Bergman.
Becky graduated from San Jose High School in 1973. She worked at The Christian Village in Lincoln for 25 years and was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
Private family gravesides will be at New Union Cemetery. A celebration of Becky's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Memorial Home Hospice. Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln, is entrusted with services
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2020
