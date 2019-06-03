Richard G. Stewart 1941 - 2019

Mt. Pulaski, IL—Richard G. Stewart, 78, of Mt. Pulaski passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.

Richard was born on March 23, 1941, in Niantic, IL the son of William John and Mildred Fern (Beck) Stewart. He married Clara A. Ramlow on December 19, 1969. She preceded him in death on February 27, 1996.

Richard is survived by his daughters, Tammy (Gene) Collins of Mt. Pulaski, and Stacy (Jason Evers) Rentmeister of Rochester; his grandchildren, Devon (Alyssa) Sutton of Lincoln, Harley Collins of Mt. Pulaski, Eryn (Chase Wright) Leever of Chestnut, Erika (Nathan) Applegate of Lincoln, BreAnna (Evan Applegate) Rentmeister of Lincoln, Je'Na Rentmeister of Mt. Pulaski and Alec and Rachel Evers of Rochester; his brothers, Kenny Stewart of Illiopolis, Ronald (Mary) Stewart of Mt. Pulaski, Delmar (Sue) Stewart of Mt. Pulaski, and Dennis Stewart of Mt. Pulaski; his sister, Janice Cook of Mt. Pulaski; and his five great-grandchildren.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brothers, Gary, Jerry, and Mark.

Richard was very active with the Lake Fork Community Center. He enjoyed fishing, mowing and spending time with his grandchildren. Richard also enjoyed woodworking and hunting for arrowheads.

Services for Richard will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Mt. Pulaski Christian Church with Mark Weber officiating. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Family Life Center in Mt. Pulaski. Burial will follow the services at Steenbergen Cemetery in Mt. Pulaski, IL, where full military rites will be accorded by the Mt. Pulaski American Legion Post #447. Memorial donations may be made in Richard's name to the Lake Fork Community Center or the Mt. Pulaski Christian Church. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Mt. Pulaski, IL. Published in The Lincoln Courier from June 3 to June 5, 2019