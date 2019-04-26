|
|
Richard L. Wurth 1931 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Richard L. Wurth, 87, of Lincoln, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Heritage Health Center, Springfield, IL.
Richard was born on August 5, 1931 in Lincoln, IL; the son of Richard and Hazel (Wheeler) Wurth.
Richard is survived by his significant other Mary (Albert) Hahn.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Richard served our country in the US Army, and was a farmer for many years.
Private graveside services for Richard will be held at a later date at Zion Cemetery in Lincoln. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Memorial donations may be made in Richard's name to Lincoln American Legion Post #263 or The Logan County Paramedics Association.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 26 to Apr. 30, 2019