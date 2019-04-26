The Lincoln Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-4155
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Wurth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Wurth

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard L. Wurth Obituary
Richard L. Wurth 1931 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Richard L. Wurth, 87, of Lincoln, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Heritage Health Center, Springfield, IL.
Richard was born on August 5, 1931 in Lincoln, IL; the son of Richard and Hazel (Wheeler) Wurth.
Richard is survived by his significant other Mary (Albert) Hahn.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Richard served our country in the US Army, and was a farmer for many years.
Private graveside services for Richard will be held at a later date at Zion Cemetery in Lincoln. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Memorial donations may be made in Richard's name to Lincoln American Legion Post #263 or The Logan County Paramedics Association.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 26 to Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
Download Now