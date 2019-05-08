|
|
Richard Thomas Montcalm 1933 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Richard Thomas Montcalm, 85, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at The Christian Village in Lincoln.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Zion Cemetery in Lincoln with Mr. Ron Otto officiating. Military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post #263. A reception will follow at the American Legion.
Richard Thomas Montcalm was born on November 11, 1933, in Detroit, Mich., the son of Thomas and Wanista Grunig Montcalm.
In 1945 Richard's parents divorced and his mother and step-father Gordon "Red" Tomski moved to Lincoln.
Richard joined the United States Army at age 17 in 1951. Before turning 18, Richard had completed basic training and jump school. Richard was assigned to Company "B" 505th Airborne at Fort Bragg N.C. He was honorably discharged on February 3, 1954.
Richard enjoyed telling the story that after his military service the local draft board threatened to have him arrested for not registering for the draft on his 18th birthday. Richard returned to Lincoln and was about to reenlist in the Army but landed a job as a fireman at Lincoln Development Center.
Richard married Beverly Williams in June of 1955. In 1958 Richard was hired as a City of Lincoln Fireman. He served 38 years, retiring as an Assistant Chief.
Richard is survived by his sons: Mike (Lisa), Rich (Ann), five grandsons, one granddaughter, two great-grandsons, and one great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2018 and oldest son, Mark, in 2013.
Richard was a humble and hard working man. The last couple years of his life he shared how tough life was growing up in Detroit and the impact World War II had on him. Richard was always grateful to have had a family and home.
Memorials may be made to the City of Lincoln Fire Department Training Fund.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Peasley Funeral Home.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from May 8 to May 10, 2019