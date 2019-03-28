|
Richard W. Peasley 1943 - 2019
Lincoln, IL— Richard W. Peasley, 75, of Lincoln, formerly of Chestnut, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at The Christian Village Nursing Home.
Funeral services for Richard will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Peasley Funeral Home in Lincoln. Mr. Tony Billingsley will officiate.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Roaches Chapel Cemetery in rural McLean. Military Honors will be performed by American Legion Post # 263 of Lincoln.
Richard Wayne Peasley was born June 27, 1943, in rural Dewitt County, the son of W. Paul and Mary L. Purlee Peasley.
He is survived by his children: Erica (Todd) Armstrong, Darric Peasley, and Tammy Peasley; life companion of many years, Donna De Right; six grandchildren, Addyson and Emmy Peasley, Ava and Elyssa Armstrong, and Olivia and Ava Worthen-Peasley; and one brother, Larry (Janet) Peasley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, James P. Peasley.
Richard graduated from Beason Community High School in 1961. He served in the United States Army. He retired from the Chestnut Grain Elevator in 2004 after many years of service. He was a member of American Legion Post #263 of Lincoln.
Dick was an avid Cubs and Bears fan. His hobbies included fishing, along with helping people in Chestnut take care of their lawns and shrubberies.
Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or American Legion Post # 263 in Lincoln.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Peasley Funeral Home of Lincoln.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019