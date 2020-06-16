Rick Heidbreder 1959 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—LINCOLN: Rick Heidbreder, 60, passed away at 5:09 a.m. on Monday June 15, 2020 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital.

Rick was born on October 7, 1959 in Lincoln, IL; son of Lloyd and Joann (Thompson) Heidbreder. Rick was preceded in death by his parents.

Rick is survived by his close friend: Tammy Heidbreder of Lincoln, IL; his children: Jason (Katie) Fitzpatrick of Lincoln,IL, Michelle (Brad) Goodman of Atlanta, IL, Tayler Heidbreder of Lincoln, IL, and Cody (Alyssa) Heidbreder of San Diego, CA; his siblings: Scott (Teresa "Dollie") Heidbreder of Middletown, IL and Dale (Candee) Heidbreder of New Castle, CA; four grandchildren: Wylan, Huston, Arralynn, Jovi, and one on the way: Lucy; five nieces and nephews.

Rick loved to be outdoors especially fishing, enjoyed watching sports, but most importantly he enjoyed being with his family and friends, especially the grandchildren. He was a member of The American Legion Post # 263.

A private family service will be held at a later date at Park Meadows Baptist Church in Lincoln, IL. A time of visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday June 18, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, where Covid-19 protocol and social distancing will be enacted. Memorials may be made in Rick's name to the family of Rick Heidbreder.



