Rita E. Vaught 1949 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—Rita Ellen Vaught, 71, of New Holland, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at The Christian Village Nursing Home in Lincoln.

Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Richmond Grove Cemetery in New Holland. Rev. Steve Blaum will officiate.

Rita Ellen Vaught was born on January 7, 1949, in Lawrenceville, Illinois, the daughter of Leo and Lela Ellen Fitch Vaught.

She is survived by one brother: Jim (Marjane) Vaught; nephews: Shelby Vaught, Gary (Susan) Filipiak, Kenneth (Barbie) Filipiak, Mark Filipiak, and James Filipiak; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Carol Sue Vaught.

Education has always been an important part of Rita's life. She received the American Legion award as an 8th grader. She was the Valedictorian of her senior class at Lawrenceville High School in 1967. She then attended Eastern Illinois University, graduating with a major in History and a minor in English. Her Master's Degree was in Counseling.

Rita loved to teach. Her first job was at New Holland-Middletown where she was a teacher and counselor. Later when NHM moved to Lincoln, Rita was one of the teachers who moved.

She was involved in coaching Jr. High Volleyball and Basketball while at NHM. She also became involved in volleyball officiating.

Rita enjoyed sports. She played some golf and tennis. As a spectator she enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team and Illinois State women's basketball team.

Rita enjoyed reading, traveling and her cat pets: Bobby, Dusty, and Frizzle.

Rita retired from Lincoln Community High School where she was an English Teacher and Counselor while at Lincoln Community High School she was nominated to be part of the Master Teacher Leadership Program.

She was a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Lincoln.

Memorials may be made to the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church and Benld Adopt-A-Pet, PO Box 53, Benld, Illinois 62009

Peasley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



