Rita Louise Brown 1949 - 2019
Pawnee, IL—Rita Louise Brown, 70, of Pawnee, IL, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
She was born September 7, 1949 in Lincoln, IL., the daughter of Ben and Mary (Shehorn) Klockenga. She married Bruce W. Brown in 1955. Rita graduated from Atlanta High School. She retired from Lincoln Developmental Center in 2002.
She is survived by her husband Bruce; five children: Darren (Kelly) Frantz, Danna L. (Cliff) Verhines, Charles W. (Melissa) Brown, Jeffrey A, (Stephanie) Brown, and Timothy S, Brown; ten grandchildren; one great grandchild; sisters in law Elizabeth Klockenga, Brenda (Dan) Underwood, and Bridget (Bruce) Carroll; and brother in law Brent Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Roger M. Klockenga.
Graveside services will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at Hartsburg Union Cemetery, Hartsburg. Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019