Robert Bergman 1927 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Robert Bergman, 91, passed away July 23, 2019 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.
Robert was born on December 29, 1927 in Lincoln, the son of Max and Mary (Ires) Bergman. He married Delores Hodgdon on May 18, 1950 in Lincoln, IL. She preceded him in death on June 10, 2018.
Robert is survived by his children, Nancy (Randy) Angeletti, Janet McGee, and Jeff (Jenna) Bergman; five grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
Robert proudly served in the U.S. Navy from March of 1945 to December of 1948. In 1950, Robert started his career with The Lincoln Fire Department; after 30 years of service, he retired as the Fire Chief.
A private family graveside service will be held on a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Robert's name to . Arrangements have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from July 25 to July 27, 2019