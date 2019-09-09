|
Robert E. "Bob" Werschey 1925 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—LINCOLN- Robert E. "Bob" Werschey, 94, of Decatur formerly of Lincoln passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.
Bob was born on April 4, 1925 in Lincoln, IL the son of John and Nora (Sumski) Werschey. He married Ruth Frantz on September 25, 1948 in Lincoln, IL. She survives.
Bob is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Raymond.
Bob proudly served his country during WWII in The Army Air Corps. He was the chief accountant for Pittsburgh Plate Glass for many years. Bob was a very active and involved member of Saints James and Patrick Parish in Decatur, he was also a member of The Golden K in Decatur. Bob enjoyed sports, especially golf. He was a graduate of Lincoln Community High School and Bradley University.
Services for Bob will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service (10:00-11:00am) also at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Holy Cross Cemetery in Lincoln, IL where full military rites will be accorded by The Lincoln American Legion Post #263. Memorial donations may be made in Bob's name to Saints James & Patrick Parish, Decatur, IL.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019