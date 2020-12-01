Robert Earl "Bobby" Ackerson 1929 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—Robert Earl "Bobby" Ackerson, 91, of Lincoln, passed away November 26, 2020 at St. Clara's Manor.

Visitation will be from 10 AM until 11 AM Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM with Pastor Robert Williams officiating. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery with full military rites performed by the American Legion Post 263. Due to health concerns with COVID-19, social distancing and masks will be enforced.

Mr. Ackerson was born June 27, 1929 in Lincoln, IL., the son of Clarence and Mamie (Cusick) Ackerson. He proudly served his country in the United States Army where he served as a Sergeant and earned a bronze battle star. He married Bernadine Bradway on October 25, 1958. She preceded him in death on October 18, 1983.

He worked as an equipment supervisor on the railroad for over 40 years.

Survivors include his caretaker and friend Cynthia West (Dean Heidbreder), sister in law Margaret Ackerson, step son Robert "Bob" Greathouse (Marilyn), grandson Kevin Greathouse, nephews David (Janet) Naugle and Ricky Naugle, and nieces Linda (Syd) Petro and Dawn (Gerald) Begolka.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sisters Essie Marie Altman, Erma Naugle, and Isabella Stout, and brother Clarence "Jack" Ackerson.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Post 263 or to donor's choice.



