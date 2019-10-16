|
|
Robert L. Franklin 1930 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Robert L. Franklin, 89, of Lincoln passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Lincoln, IL.
Robert was born on March 4, 1930 in Springfield, IL; the son of Charles W. and Edith M. (Arnold) Franklin. He married Elaine Hutchison on June 30, 1957 in Lincoln, IL. Elaine preceded him in death on September 10, 2018.
Robert is survived by his daughter Deidre Ann (Matt) Berger, Sherman IL; and his grandson, Chance (Kirstin) Berger, Davenport IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his son, David Franklin; his sisters, Gwendolyn Crosoli, Winifred Davis; and his brothers, Richard Franklin, James L. Franklin.
Robert was a member of Jefferson Street Christian Church. Robert was a Sergeant in the United States Air Force during The Korean War.
Graveside services for Robert will be held at 10:00am on Monday, October 28, 2019 at New Union Cemetery, Lincoln. Where full military rites will be accorded by Lincoln American Legion Post #263. Memorial donations may be made in Robert's name to Jefferson Street Christian Church, Lincoln. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Oct. 16 to Oct. 25, 2019