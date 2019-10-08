|
Dr. Robert Lee Hamm 1942 - 2019
Mt. Pulaski, IL—Dr. Robert Lee Hamm was the son of Dr. Robert and Grace Hamm of Mt. Pulaski and the nephew of Dr. Lee N. Hamm of Lincoln. He is survived by his sisters Linda Kenyon, Diane Cohen and Mary Ridings. Dr. Hamm attended Mt. Pulaski Grade School and was center on the basketball team there. He was on the Mt. Pulaski High School tennis team and was undefeated his senior year. He was awarded the Steve Bennis Award as the best scholar/athlete in Logan County that year. Bob also played trombone in the concert and marching bands in grade school and high school.
After attending pre-med at Westminster College and Washington University for medical school, he joined the Radiology Department of Providence Hospital in Washington, D.C. where he worked for over 44 years. He was one of the founding members of Metropolitan Radiology Associates and held several leadership positions at Providence Hospital. He was also a Major in the Army and worked at the Veterans Hospital in Washington, D.C.
Dr. Hamm was a great advocate for breast care, especially for the underserved. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request that donations in Dr. Hamm's honor be sent to Breast Care of Washington, 4 Atlantic Avenue SW, Washington, D.C. 20032 (www.breastcare.org).
The final internment will be at Mt. Pulaski Cemetery October 17, 2019 at 10:30 AM.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2019