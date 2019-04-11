|
Robert Lee Teal 1938 - 2019
Decatur, IL—Robert Lee Teal, 81, of Decatur, passed away at Decatur Memorial Hospital on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 10:00 p.m.
Funeral services for Mr. Teal will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home. Mr. Maurice Stribling will officiate.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.
Burial will follow at the Atlanta Cemetery.
Robert Lee Teal was born March 13, 1938, in Atlanta, the son of J. Henry and Doris J. Murphy Teal.
He is survived by one sister, Jo Anne Teal, and several nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Ronald Teal.
Memorials may be made to Atlanta Christian Church.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019