Robert Rene Hoagland 1930 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Lincoln- Robert Rene Hoagland ,88, passed away at 4:35 p.m. on Thursday May 23, 2019 at St. Clara's Manor in Lincoln, IL.
Robert was born on December 4, 1930 in Lincoln, IL; son of Theodore Rene and Goldie (Bateman) Hoagland. He married Helen E. Van Fossan on August 10, 1952. She survives him.
Also surviving are his children: Tracey Rene Hoagland and Ann R. Melton; grandchildren: Chanse Robert Hoagland, Connor Rene Hoagland, and Rhiannon R. Hoagland; great granddaughter: Zelda R. Campbell; one sister: Norma Mae Sanborn, and a special niece: Lorrie Barber. He was preceded in death by his parents and one granddaughter: Olivia Toft.
Robert served in the United States Air Force for four years, during the Korean War.
There will be no services for Robert. Cremation rites will be accorded through Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from May 24 to May 27, 2019