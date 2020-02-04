The Lincoln Courier Obituaries
|
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home Mt. Pulaski Chapel
202 North Lafayette Street
Mount Pulaski, IL 62548
Robert "Loren" Watson

Robert "Loren" Watson Obituary
Robert "Loren" Watson 1927 - 2020
Sarasota, FL—Robert "Loren" Watson, 92, of Sarasota, FL formerly of Mt. Pulaski, IL passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Hawthorne Village in Sarasota, FL.
Loren was born on February 18, 1927 in Lincoln, IL, the son of Merle and Ruby (Potter) Watson. He married Marilyn Ridgeway on May 29, 1950 in Norfolk, VA. She preceded him in death on August 20, 2011.
Loren is survived by his children, Linda (Trey) Beeson of Fort Meyers, FL and Merle (Bambi) Watson of Sarasota, FL, daughters in law Sue Shelley of West Palm Beach, FL and Paula Watson of Brooksville, FL, as well as ten grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Loren was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his sister, Lois Devore; and his two sons, Alan and Jeffrey.
Private services will be conducted by Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Mt. Pulaski, Burial will be in Mt. Pulaski Cemetery.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
