Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Scales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger A. Scales

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger A. Scales Obituary
Roger A. Scales 1946 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Roger A Scales, 73, of Lincoln, passed away September 18, 2019 at Generations, Lincoln.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Hartsburg Union Cemetery.
Roger was born March 28, 1946 in Lincoln, IL., the son of Iver and Augusta (Lolling) Scales. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Hartsburg. Roger will be remembered as a kind hearted and friendly person.
Surviving are his sister Marilyn (Bill) Conley, brother James (Cheryl) Scales, several nieces and nephews, and special friend Glenna.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Betty Walker and nephew Mark Walker.
Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice or to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.