Roger A. Scales 1946 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Roger A Scales, 73, of Lincoln, passed away September 18, 2019 at Generations, Lincoln.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Hartsburg Union Cemetery.
Roger was born March 28, 1946 in Lincoln, IL., the son of Iver and Augusta (Lolling) Scales. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Hartsburg. Roger will be remembered as a kind hearted and friendly person.
Surviving are his sister Marilyn (Bill) Conley, brother James (Cheryl) Scales, several nieces and nephews, and special friend Glenna.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Betty Walker and nephew Mark Walker.
Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice or to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019