|
|
Roger Boss 1939 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—LINCOLN- Roger Boss, 81, passed away at 2:50 p.m. on February 25, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.
Roger was born on February 6, 1939 in Springfield, IL; son of Marvin H. and Blanche (Gray) Boss Sr. He married Connie Boward on August 1, 1970 in Lincoln, IL. She survives him.
Also surviving are his sons: Bradley (Laura) Boss of Clarksville, TN, Brock (Abby) Boss of Towanda, IL, Brayton (D'Lisa) Boss of Morton, IL, and Brennan (Lindsay) Boss of Phoenix, AZ; one brother: Marvin H. Boss Jr. of Lincoln, IL and eight grandchildren: Katie, Zac, Rebecca, Anderson, Ellie, Ryker, James, and Kensington. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Roger proudly served in United States Air Force from 1963-1967 as a Voice Intercept Processing Specialist where he learned the polish language. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Lincoln, IL where he played the organ for over 60 years. He was a co-owner of Boss' Drug Store in Lincoln, IL, was a Patient Account Representative for Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, and was a active member of LCT and LAMS.
A memorial service for Roger will be 11:00 a.m. Friday February 28, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church in Lincoln with Rev. Adam Quine officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday February 27, 2020 also at the church. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Roger's name to the First Presbyterian Church Music Ministry or Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020