Roger Lee Stuart 1936 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—On Friday, August 30, 2019, Roger Lee Stuart passed away after a long battle with Altzheimers disease. He will be remembered, not for the way he was when he left this world, but for the way he was when he lived in it. He will be remembered as a true gentleman, honest and sincere in all things, a brilliant but humble engineer and math genius, a loving husband to the wife that he adored, a wonderful father to his three daughters. He was always kind and gentle even in the most troublesome of times, he did the right thing for no other reason than it was the right thing to do, and he was a spiritual man who never stopped loving his God.
He was preceded in death by his dear mother, Florence Lillian Anthony Stuart, his father, George Louden Alexander Stuart, and his brother, James Edwin Stuart. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley Joanne McCauley Stuart, his three daughters, Pamela Jaye Stuart Stanich, Rachel Ann Stuart Garey, and Sarah Lynn Stuart Faith and his 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. We have no words to describe the hole in our hearts that is left with his passing.
"Now cracks a noble heart Good night, sweet prince, And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."
Roger Lee Stuart. 01/05/1936-08/30/2019. May he Rest In Peace.
Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9, 2019