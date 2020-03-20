Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quiram-Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta
202 NW Vine Street
Atlanta, IL 61723
217-648-2001
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Kindred
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger W. "Pudge" Kindred


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger W. "Pudge" Kindred Obituary
Roger W. "Pudge" Kindred 1952 - 2020
Atlanta, IL—Roger W. "Pudge" Kindred, 67, of Atlanta, passed away at 5:45 a.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his sister's home in Towanda.
Private family services are scheduled. Burial will be at the Atlanta Township Cemetery.
A public Memorial Service will be held in the summer.
Roger Wayne Kindred was born June 14, 1952, in Lincoln, the son of Ivan Wayne and Helen Frantz Kindred. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Roger is survived by one sister: Judy, and her husband David Schulthes of Towanda. He is also survived by many cousins.
Roger was a 1970 graduate of the Atlanta High School. While Roger held different jobs during his lifetime, he loved being an over-the-road truck driver and was voted runner up for Driver of the Year award for one trucking company. He was a member of the Atlanta United Methodist Church.
Judy and David would like to thank their friends and relatives who kept them in their prayers during Roger's short illness. They would also like to thank OSF Hospice, and the doctors and nurses they met along the way, who cared for Roger and showed such compassion, including Dr. Ira Halperin, Dr. Virginia Moody, and Leslie Carmack, PA.
Memorials may be made to TAPS No-Kill Animal Shelter in Pekin or the Atlanta Rescue Squad.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Quiram-Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -