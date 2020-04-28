|
|
Ronald Lee Craig 1945 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Ronald Lee Craig, 75, passed away on April 27, 2020 at 7:20 PM, at St. John's Hospital, Springfield Illinois.
Ronald Lee Craig was born on January 15, 1945 in Lincoln Illinois at the Deaconess Hospital. Son of Governor Goble and Cleo (Hunter) Craig. He married Marilyn Fink on April 2, 1967 in Lincoln. She survives him.
Also surviving him is his son Miles (Angela) Craig of Lincoln; grandchildren Piper Craig and Hunter Craig; brothers Richard (Gloria) of Beason, Larry (Penney) of Lawndale, Eddie (Vicky) of Atlanta; mother-in-law Joyce of Beason; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Gaylord Craig, sister Pat Snyder; sister-in-law Donna Craig; father-in-law Dale Fink; brother-in-law Gregg Fink; one niece.
He was a Vietnam Veteran; he served as a gunner and crew chief on helicopters and has three purple hearts and several other medals.
He worked for PPG before going into the Army. After returning from Vietnam he was stationed at Hunter Army Air Force Base in Savannah, Ga. When he returned to Lincoln, he worked at Albert Bros. Construction and helped build many houses in Lincoln including three of his own. He also enjoyed bartending and cooking at the old Hotel Lincoln on weekends. He then went to work for Memorial Medical Hospital. After retiring from there he worked at Lincoln College as Director of Operations.
He has his own business called Craig's Classics in which he specialized in buying and selling carousel horses, slot machines, pedal cars, beveled glass, and other unique items.
Ron had a gift of being very artistic. He also enjoyed organizing fund raisers for those in need. His grandchildren were the light of his life.
Private family graveside services at Camp Butler National Cemetery will be held.Memorials may be made in Ronald's name to The Purple Heart Foundation. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020