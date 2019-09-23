|
Rose L. Kennedy 1960 - 2019
Chestnut, IL—Rose L. Kennedy 59 of Chestnut, IL passed away 7:53 A.M. September 20, 2019 at her home.
Services will be 10 AM Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Pastor Glen VanderKloot officiating. Burial will follow at McCord Cemetery, DeWitt, IL. Visitation will be 5 – 7 PM, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the Rose L. Kennedy Memorial Fund.
Rose was born May 20, 1960 in Clinton, IL the daughter of Harry W. and Genevieve L. (Miller) Swigart. She married Scott W. Kennedy April 20, 1996 in Mt. Pulaski, IL.
Survivors include her husband, Scott W. Kennedy, Chestnut, IL; children: Gregory B. (Jessica) May, Decatur, IL and Jesse W. Kennedy, Chestnut, IL; 2 grandchildren: Emelia May and Elaina May; siblings: Cathy A. (David) Bassett, Mt. Pulaski, IL; Thomas J. Swigart, TX; Daniel C. (Alice) Swigart, AZ; Eric L. (Zala) Swigart, Newman, IL.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Jerry S. Swigart.
Rose enjoyed nature and was an avid bird watcher. She enjoyed cooking and baking. Most of all, Rose loved spending time with her family.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019