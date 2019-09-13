|
|
Ruby Harmsen 1922 - 2019
Emden, IL—Ruby I. Harmsen, 97, of Emden, passed away at 6:52 pm Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Hopedale Hospital.
She was born January 11, 1922 in New Holland, IL to Henry M. and Emma Bree Rademaker Sr. She married Orville R. Harmsen on September 14, 1946 in Emden, and he passed away December 26, 2006.
Surviving are one son, Roger (Donna) Harmsen of Wappapello, MO; one daughter, Susan (Robert) Turner of Brighton; four grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Marian Lucas, and one brother, Henry Rademaker, Jr.
Ruby graduated from Hartsburg High School and Peoria Institute of Business. She worked at Hartford Insurance Company in Peoria from 1941 to 1946. She later worked at MII, Inc. in Lincoln in the accounting department for 18 years.
She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Emden and its Cross and Crown Circle. She also taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 506 in Emden.
Ruby was an avid quilter and volunteered at the Lincoln Food Pantry.
Her funeral will be at 11:00 am Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Emden. Pastor John Schurter will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 pm Sunday and one hour before the service, both at the church. Burial will be in Hartsburg Union Cemetery in Hartsburg. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church or Emden American Legion Auxiliary.
To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2019