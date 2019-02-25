|
|
Rudy Laun Johnson 1929 - 2019
Riverton, IL—Rudy Laun Johnson, 89, of Riverton, passed away at 9:12 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at The Villas in Sherman.
Rudy was born on July 27, 1929, in Menard County, the son of Edgar Harold and Marie M. Laun Johnson. He married Birdie Lou Armes on May 25, 1955, in Lincoln, IL.
Rudy graduated from Middletown High School in 1947 and was employed as a union ironworker. He was a member of the Iron Workers Union Local 46. Rudy was a generous and good man, who loved animals, especially dogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Birdie Lou Johnson of Riverton; siblings, Donna Wilson of Lincoln and Delas (wife, Jean) Johnson of Middletown; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Private family ceremonies will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019