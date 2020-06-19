Ruth A. Falsetti
Bloomington, Ill. - Ruth A. Falsetti, 72, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Aperion
Care Center in Bloomington. Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jun. 19 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quiram-Peasley Funeral Homes - Atlanta
202 NW Vine Street
Atlanta, IL 61723
217-648-2001
