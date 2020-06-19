Ruth A. Falsetti
Bloomington, Ill. - Ruth A. Falsetti, 72, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Aperion
Care Center in Bloomington. Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jun. 19 to Jun. 23, 2020.