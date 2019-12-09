|
|
Ruth A. Schaffenacker 1929 - 2019
Mt. Pulaski, IL—Mt. Pulaski- Ruth A. Schaffenacker, 90, of Mt. Pulaski passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Vonderlieth Living Center in Mt. Pulaski, IL.
Ruth was born on January 20, 1929 in Chestnut, IL the daughter of Walter and Vera (Knauer) Aukamp. She married Wayne Schaffenacker on February 19, 1953 in Decatur, IL. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2011.
Ruth is survived by her children, Ronald (Patricia) Schaffenacker of Lincoln, and Diane R. Douglas of McKinney, TX; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Aaron) Wilham, Alicia Schaffenacker, Nikki (Daniel) Marten, Christopher (Melissa) Schaffenacker, Blake (Jude) Douglas, Rachel (Vaughnteis) Jeffries, and Brooke Douglas; her great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Makenna, Karsyn, Emarie, Elayna, Elyssa, Logan, Nolan, Duncan, Jameson, Aliyah, Vaughnteis, Ayvah, and Viari; her brothers, Delmar (Carol) Aukamp of Springfield and Don (Dee) Aukamp of Woods Hole, MA; and her sister-in-law, Shirley Aukamp of Lincoln.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Gloria Kay Rutherford; and her brother, Eugene Aukamp.
Ruth was a partner in farming with her husband Wayne and managed the books, worked at Lehn & Fink for many years and drove a school bus for the Mt. Pulaski School District. She was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church, ABWA, and LWML.
Services for Ruth will be held at 11:00am Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mt. Pulaski, IL. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service (10:00-11:00am) also at the church. Burial will follow the services at Mt. Pulaski Cemetery, Mt. Pulaski. Memorial donations may be made in Ruth's name to Zion Lutheran Church, Zion Lutheran School, or Vonderlieth Living Center. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Mt. Pulaski, IL.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019