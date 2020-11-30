1/1
Ruth Marie Barry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Marie Barry 1930 - 2020
Mt. Pulaski, IL—Mt. Pulaski:Ruth Marie Barry, 90, of Mt. Pulaski, IL, passed away at 5:15 P.M. Saturday November 28, 2020 at Vonderlieth Living Center.
Ruth was born on April 24, 1930 in Mt. Pulaski to Ernest R. and Minnie M. (Deaver) Edwards. She married Roland Barry in 1955 in Lincoln. He preceded her in death on February 28, 1967.
Surviving are her numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, Earl Edwards and Richard Edwards, and two sisters: Mildred Edwards and Mary Ellen Harrison.
Private family graveside services will be held at Mt. Pulaski Cemetery at a later date. Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski were entrusted with services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home Mt. Pulaski Chapel
202 North Lafayette Street
Mount Pulaski, IL 62548
(217) 792-3235
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home Mt. Pulaski Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved