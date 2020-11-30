Ruth Marie Barry 1930 - 2020

Mt. Pulaski, IL—Mt. Pulaski:Ruth Marie Barry, 90, of Mt. Pulaski, IL, passed away at 5:15 P.M. Saturday November 28, 2020 at Vonderlieth Living Center.

Ruth was born on April 24, 1930 in Mt. Pulaski to Ernest R. and Minnie M. (Deaver) Edwards. She married Roland Barry in 1955 in Lincoln. He preceded her in death on February 28, 1967.

Surviving are her numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, Earl Edwards and Richard Edwards, and two sisters: Mildred Edwards and Mary Ellen Harrison.

Private family graveside services will be held at Mt. Pulaski Cemetery at a later date. Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski were entrusted with services.



