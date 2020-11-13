Ruthann Wolpert 1944 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Ruthann Wolpert, 76, of Lincoln passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Ruthann Twardos was born on February 6, 1944 in Lincoln the daughter of John and Alma Donath Twardos. She was united in marriage to Charles Frederick Wolpert on December 11, 1964 in Atlanta. He preceded her in death on June 25, 2015.
Surviving Ruthann are her sons: John (Leslie) Wolpert of Blue Mound, James (Susan) Wolpert of New Holland. two grandchildren: Hunter Wolpert , Courtney Sollman. two step grandchildren: Morgan Tangman, Rogan King.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and one brother: John Victor Twardos.
Ruthann graduated from the Lincoln Community High School in 1962 and attended the St. Francis School of Nursing in Peoria.
She retired from District 27 school district as head cook in 2013.
She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Life member of the Moose Lodge and Eagles Auxiliary #2708.
Her hobbies included gardening and cooking.
Memorials may be made to Carroll School or the charity of the donor's choice
.
