Ryan T. Williams 1984 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—LINCOLN- Ryan T. Williams, 36, of Lincoln, IL passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Lincoln, IL.

Ryan was a great husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Ryan was born on May 18, 1984 in Lincoln, IL; son of Donald and Marla (Hum) Williams. He married Allison Hower on September 19, 2009 in Lincoln, IL. She survives him.

Also surviving Ryan are his parents, his two children: Harper and Barrett, and one sister: Amy Williams of Springfield, IL. He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Ryan was the Director of Environmental Health and was a member of the District 27 Board of Education. He enjoyed being outdoors and was a member of Quails Unlimited and Pheasants Forever. Ryan graduated from Millikin University in 2006. He enjoyed sports and played baseball in college.

Private family services for Ryan will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL where mask and social distancing will be required. Memorials may be made in Ryan's name to the Lincoln School District #27.



