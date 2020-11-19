Samuel Quentin Sparks 1947 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—Samuel Quentin Sparks, a farmer and lifelong resident of Lincoln, IL, passed away on November 15, 2020 at the age of 73 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital.

Quentin is survived by his wife, Mary Beth Sparks (née Shea), his son Samuel William Sparks (Alicia Sparks), and grandson Samuel Jack Sparks. He was preceded in death by his parents, numerous beloved relatives, several dear life-long friends and many beloved canine family members.

Quentin was born on May 3, 1947 in Lincoln to Samuel and Clara Belle (née Holmes) Sparks. He served as a Sergeant in the Air National Guard 183rd Tactical Fighter Group from 1965-1971. The love of his life was Mary Beth, and they married on May 8, 1971, just before finishing that season's spring planting. A good steward of the soil, Quentin was a conservationist who enjoyed each year's planting and harvest cycles alongside long-term helpers and friends. His love for the outdoors was also evident in his hobbies, which included fishing, hunting, and spending time outdoors enjoying wildlife.

He was also a good steward of his community, continuing to serve Logan County throughout his life. He served as a board member of the Mt. Pulaski Farmer's Elevator and the Old Union Cemetery of Lincoln. His service as Secretary of the Lincoln College Board of Trustees was recently recognized with Trustee Emeritus status. He was also a member of the Elks, American Legion, and the Trinity Episcopal Church in Lincoln.

Quentin's generosity was evident to all who knew him; he was admired for his honesty and candor. A loyal and caring friend, he knew few strangers and inspired laughter to those around him. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed 49 wonderful years of marriage with Mary Beth, and his family was a source of true joy for him.

A private family interment will be held at the Bower Templeman Cemetery; no memorial service or funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Lincoln College.



