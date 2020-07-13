Sandra Helton 1944 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—
Lincoln- Sandra "Sandy" Helton, 75, passed away at 7:17 a.m. on July 12, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.
Sandy was born on November 3, 1944 in New Holland, IL; daughter of Mark and Mildred (Mangold) Stewart. She married Almon Helton on November 3, 1972 in Havana, IL. He preceded her in death on April 14, 2019.
Surviving Sandy are her children: Marcy (Matt) Zufall, Jamie (Erin) Booth, Brandon (Jessica) Booth, Josh Helton (Sunny), and Zachary Helton; two siblings: Roger Stewart and Karen Boyd; twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister: Martha Monroe.
Sandy enjoyed arts and crafts, especially sewing and crocheting. She enjoyed puzzles and family gatherings. She also enjoyed cooking, and was a cook for the Logan County Jail for 30 years until her retirement.
Visitation for Sandy will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday July 17, 2020 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. A private family graveside at Richmond Grove in New Holland, IL will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Sandy's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
